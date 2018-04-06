Toronto among cities to be visited by FIFA

Toronto will be among the cities visited by FIFA as its bid evaluation task force considers a joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA said in a statement Friday that the task force will be in Toronto April 11-12. Mexico City, Atlanta and New York/New Jersey will be the task force's other stops on FIFA's North American visit.

Soccer's world governing body said in the release that the cities have been chosen after consultation with the respective bid committees, and that the visits are one part of the overall assessment process.

The joint bid by Canada, the United States and Mexico is up against Morocco for the right to host one of the world's biggest sport showcases. FIFA will visit Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Casablanca later in April.