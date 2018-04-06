Indians activate OF Brantley before home opener

CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list for the home opener.

Brantley missed Cleveland's first six games while recovering from off-season ankle surgery, but the two-time All-Star is in the starting lineup and batting fifth Friday as the Indians host the Kansas City Royals.

To make room for Brantley, the Indians optioned Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus.

Brantley has been limited to 101 games over the past two seasons by injuries. Despite that, the Indians picked up his contract option for 2017 and are hoping he can stay healthy as they try to defend their AL Central title and end a World Series championship drought dating to 1948.