Wolves to take Byfield first in OHL draft

TORONTO — The Sudbury Wolves say they will choose 15-year-old forward Quinton Byfield in the first round of Saturday's OHL draft.

The player from Newmarket, Ont., won an Ontario Minor Hockey Association title with the York Simcoe Express this season.

The OHL's priority selection draft is slated to begin Saturday morning.

Byfield recorded an OMHA-best 48 goals and 44 assists in 34 games this season to earn minor midget player of the year honours.