Sweden beats Canada 6-5 in world curling

LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue fell 6-5 to Sweden's Niklas Edin today at the men's world curling championship.
The loss for Canada means Gushue won't get a bye to Saturday's semifinals.
Gushue has to win a quarterfinal Saturday morning to stay in medal contention.
Sweden and Scotland's Bruce Mouat earned the semifinal byes.
The medal games are Sunday.
By The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue fell 6-5 to Sweden's Niklas Edin today at the men's world curling championship.
The loss for Canada means Gushue won't get a bye to Saturday's semifinals.
Gushue has to win a quarterfinal Saturday morning to stay in medal contention.
Sweden and Scotland's Bruce Mouat earned the semifinal byes.
The medal games are Sunday.
By The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue fell 6-5 to Sweden's Niklas Edin today at the men's world curling championship.
The loss for Canada means Gushue won't get a bye to Saturday's semifinals.
Gushue has to win a quarterfinal Saturday morning to stay in medal contention.
Sweden and Scotland's Bruce Mouat earned the semifinal byes.
The medal games are Sunday.
By The Canadian Press