Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out

SAN FRANCISCO — The opener of the Dodgers-Giants weekend series has been rained out.

With heavy rains forecast in the Bay Area all weekend, the Giants announced Friday night's game had been called, more than seven hours before the scheduled first pitch. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28.

Saturday's game was also pushed back by two hours to a 3:05 p.m. PDT.

No announcements had been made about starting pitchers. Derek Holland (0-1) had been set to oppose Los Angeles right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-0).