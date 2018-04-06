James Blackman's learning curve continues at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback James Blackman has done plenty of on-the-job learning during his first year on campus.

When Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener, Blackman became the first true freshman quarterback for the Seminoles since 1985. He started the final 12 games in a season in which Florida State went from playoff contender to narrowly keeping its 41-year bowl streak alive.

After last year's crash course in college quarterbacking, Blackman's matriculation is continuing during spring practices with new coach Willie Taggart and an offence that stresses speed.

Blackman though has not been fazed trying to learn Taggart's up-tempo system, which is more of a spread offence compared to the pro-style set the Seminoles employed under Jimbo Fisher.

"I am more comfortable in the pocket now because I know what type of pressure to expect from the defence. That is helping me to be more relaxed," Blackman said.

Blackman said that even though there are some similarities between the two offences, the play-calling is simpler. Fisher's play calls were often three words compared to Taggart's one-word calls.

Blackman also noticed a greater balance between run and pass plays, but the quarterback must make more reads at the line.

"I think the transition is going well and executing the plays," he said. "The tempo helps keep the defence off balance. Often they don't know what we are lining up in so that allows us to hit them fast."

The 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore — who threw for 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season — also came into the spring more confident after the Seminoles closed the year with four straight wins. He threw 10 touchdowns during the winning streak, including four in the Independence Bowl win over Southern Mississippi. The last two wins occurred after Fisher resigned to go to Texas A&M.

"He's done pretty good and is keeping a level head right now," offensive lineman Derrick Kelly said. "It tells a good amount about him. He's still there. He's still that type of quarterback."