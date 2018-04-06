Mayor voices support for baseball's return

The project would likely be expensive, not only to acquire a team but to build a new stadium. Part of the reason the Expos failed was that fans rejected the cavernous, domed Olympic Stadium.

It may also take years to happen, if at all. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is open to expanding from the current 30 teams, but first wants to settle stadium issues in Oakland and Tampa Bay.

Plante said helping to find stadium site is one way the city could help the Montreal bid.

Garber said the mayor can also assist by meeting with Major League Baseball representatives or team owners if they want to discuss the bid.

"Stephen made it clear to the mayor that the baseball file is a slow-moving file," said Garber. "If there's a team that can move to Montreal or a new team that can be established in Montreal, we'll figure out what conditions are needed to attract that team.

"We're not asking the city for anything today other than for the city to support the idea of major league baseball being back and being good for the city of Montreal, and Stephen will continue to do his work and we'll continue to hope that we have some success."

Bronfman, whose father Charles was the Expos' lead owner in their first years, said Plante's support "means a lot. If this is going to work, everyone has to be on the same page and we need the support of everyone."

Support for baseball's return has been building, boosted partly by the Toronto Blue Jays playing a pair of well-attended pre-season games at Olympic Stadium for the last five years.

Quebec premier Philippe Couillard also backs baseball, as long as it is to taxpayers' benefit.

"I also like baseball and Montrealers like baseball a lot," said Couillard. "You saw recently at the stadium they drew (25,000) people on a Monday night.

"There's a market there, an interest. I always said the following: major sports is a business and a business is for making money. The main investors, and practically the only investors, should come from the private sector. If one day they want the government as a partner, it must be a partnership that allows Quebecers to make money too, not just the business."

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press