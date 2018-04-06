Stewart-Haas starting top 3 in Texas after short qualifying

FORT WORTH, Texas — Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer will start in the top three spots at Texas after a weather-shortened qualifying session.

Busch, Harvick and Bowyer were the fastest in the first round of qualifying Friday, but the second and third rounds never took place.

There was initially a delay because of lightning in the area soon after the first round had been completed to determine the top 24 drivers. The second and third rounds of qualifying were eventually cancelled because of more lightning and threatening weather.

Bowyer is coming off a win two weeks ago at Martinsville, which snapped his 190-race winless streak that dated back to 2012.