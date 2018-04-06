Knebel expected to miss 4-6 weeks with strained hamstring

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks because of a strained left hamstring.

Knebel was walking with a limp Friday, a day after he was injured while pitching against St. Louis.

"Right from the start I kind of thought it was pretty serious, the way it felt," Knebel said. "Then once I got home I started to kind of realize it doesn't feel as bad. I knew if it was torn off the bone I wouldn't be able to do anything, so it definitely was a little bit of a relief."

Knebel had a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves in 45 chances last year, supplanting Neftali Feliz as closer in early May. Knebel struck out 126, tying Boston's Craig Kimbrel for the most among major league relievers, and set a big league record by opening the season with at least one strikeout in 45 consecutive games.

Knebel blew a save chance on opening day, struck out the side in getting a save at San Diego the following day, then didn't get in a game up Thursday. He entered in the ninth inning with the Brewers trailing by six runs.

He retired Addison Russell on a flyout, hit Javier Baez with a pitch and gave up a home run to Jason Heyward. After striking out Ian Happ, Knebel fell to the ground on a 1-0 pitch to pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella.

"We'll see how it progresses," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We feel like we're fortunate. We know we're going to have this guy pitching for us again for a good chunk of the season."

Milwaukee recalled right-hander Adrian Houser from Double-A Biloxi.

Counsell wasn't ready to say who will close.

"Who we're playing and lineups may have a little bit to do with that," he said. "But I think as we get further along in this somebody will probably claim most of the opportunities."