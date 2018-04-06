Prince scores 23, Hawks hand Wizards fourth straight loss

WASHINGTON — Taurean Prince scored 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Friday night.

Washington dropped its fourth straight game and fell into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 32 points.

Wizards point guard John Wall sat out what was the second of back-to-back games for Washington, and forward Markieff Morris left with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter when he picked up two quick technical fouls.