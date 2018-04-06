Greg Monroe's triple-double lifts Celtics over Bulls 111-104

GETTING REST

Coach Brad Stevens said the plan over Boston's final three regular-season games is give other players rest as well before the start of the playoffs.

"I'd like to get one, possibly two games with our group as is to play before we head in," Stevens said. "We'll manage that as we move forward. Knock on wood."

STAYING UPBEAT

Stevens said Irving was obviously "bummed" after his decision to have his latest procedure, which is scheduled for Saturday. It will be his second surgery on the knee in a month, and will remove screws at the site of an infection.

Terry Rozier said Irving was in good spirits when he spoke with teammates.

"It wasn't affecting him at all. And if it was we wouldn't know because he's that type of type of guy he is," Rozier said. "He's still joking. ... He's still making everybody laugh when you come in the room. So you can't really tell."

The additional surgery isn't expected to have an effect on Irving's long-term prognosis, Stevens said.

"It's good, even initially (after first procedure). The structure of the knee is good. Everything around the knee is good," Stevens said. "Everybody's told us from the get-go that it was going to be a full recovery. We just didn't anticipate having to take the screws out. But that shouldn't affect him at all as far as a full recovery goes."

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Nets on Saturday.

Celtics: Host Hawks on Sunday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press