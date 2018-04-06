Marlies secure Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy

UTICA, N.Y. — The Toronto Marlies have won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, presented to the American Hockey League team with the best points percentage in the regular season.

Toronto dropped a 3-2 shootout decision against the Utica Comets on Friday, with the single point securing the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate its second Kilpatrick Trophy in three seasons.

Cole Cassels scored the shootout winner and had a goal in regulation for the Comets (37-24-11)W while Lukas Jasek had the other. Thatcher Demko made 37 saves for the Vancouver Canucks' AHL team.

Martin Marincin and Vincent LoVerde scored for the Marlies as Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots in defeat.