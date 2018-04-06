Pirela's 3 hits, 2 RBIs lead Padres over Astros 4-1

HOUSTON — Jose Pirela had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double in the fifth inning that helped the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 4-1 in the opener of an interleague series on Friday night.

The game was tied 1-all when Austin Hedges doubled off Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) with one out in the fifth and Manuel Margot followed with a single. Pirela doubled to right-centre for a 3-1 lead.

Eric Hosmer, who has an 11-game hitting streak in Houston, hit a two-out double in the ninth off Ken Giles and scored on a double by Villanueva.

The Astros had just four hits — all singles — after piling up 18 runs and 28 hits in a three-game sweep of Baltimore. San Diego's pitchers retired 16 straight batters before Marwin Gonzalez walked with one out in the ninth.

Luis Perdomo (1-1) bounced back from a tough outing in his first start to yield one run and four hits in five innings. He allowed a single to Evan Gattis starting Houston's fourth before retiring the next six batters. Jordan Lyles, a first-round pick by the Astros in 2008, took over in the sixth and sat down the next six Astros, with four strikeouts, before Kirby Yates struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Brad Hand walked one in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

McCullers allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings in the first meeting between these teams since 2015 and San Diego's first visit to Houston since 2012.

Carlos Correa had an RBI for the Astros, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

There were two on and one out in the first after Pirela singled and Eric Hosmer walked. An error by McCullers allowed both runners to advance before he struck out Villanueva. The Padres took a 1-0 lead when Pirela scored and Hosmer took third on Brian McCann's passed ball.

George Springer singled to start the third before a one-out single by Jose Altuve. Houston tied it at 1-all on Correa's sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM