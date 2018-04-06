OHL Roundup: Greyhounds take game 2, even series

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger scored 1:15 into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Friday to even their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Hayden Verbeek had two goals and an assist while Taylor Raddysh and Morgan Frost also scored for the Greyhounds, who dropped Game 1 on Thursday 4-1.

Brett McKenzie, Maksim Sushko, Brady Lyle and Nick Suzuki replied for the Attack.

Matthew Villalta turned away 28 shots for Sault Ste. Marie as Olivier Lafreniere made 34 saves for Owen Sound.