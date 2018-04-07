Peaty extends unbeaten run with swimming gold for England

IN THE MIX: — Finishing one of the showcase events for gender equity at the Commonwealth Games, Jake Birtwhistle grabbed a boxing kangaroo flag and carried it across the line to clinch the triathlon mixed team relay for Australia.

The team of Gillian Backhouse, Matt Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Birtwhistle won the mixed team event at the Broadwater in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 36 seconds on Saturday afternoon, with England settling for silver and New Zealand capturing bronze.

England won the inaugural event at the Glasgow Games four years ago but it was the hosts who were too strong this time, with Gentle turning a 15-second deficit into a 39-second lead during the third leg.

"I can't believe I've got a Commonwealth Games gold medal and to feel as though I gave so much to the team as well, it's really satisfying," said Gentle, who missed out on a podium finish in the individual event. "I'm just so glad I was able to perform for the team."

It means the Brownlee brothers leave the Gold Coast without a gold medal, with world champion Alistair and Jonathan combining with Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland to get the silver. The brothers missed out on the medals in the individual event.

___

WEIGHTY ISSUES — India's Sathish Kumar Sivalingham won the 77-kilogram category in the weightlifting by 5 kilograms over England's Jack Oliver. Yet it was Cameroon-born Francois Etoundi doing backflips after collecting a bronze medal for Australia.

Etoundi injured his left biceps on his second attempt in the clean and jerk but didn't want to let his coaches know how badly he was hurting.

He went back out and secured the bronze, then accepted his medal with his arm in a sling. His most memorable display for the crowd, though, was undoubtedly a somersault.

"This is my home crowd. I didn't want to disappoint them," he said. "I know that if I didn't have this injury, this would have been a gold medal for sure."

___

WIN OR DRAW? — For Pakistan, this 2-2 draw had the feeling of a win after coming back from an 0-2 deficit and levelling with a penalty corner after the fulltime siren against India.

There's always underlying emotion in Indo-Pak encounters, and there was no lack of tension in this.

Pakistan was awarded a late penalty corner and Ali Mubashar converted for the equalizer. It was prayers answered for his teammates and staff, and delighted Roelant Oltmans, who has returned to coach Pakistan after a stint with the India team.

The Kookaburras, the gold-medal favourites from Australia, opened with a 4-0 win over South Africa.

___

GYMNASTICS GOLD — Nile Wilson beat fellow Englishman James Hall in the individual all-around final to claim his second gymnastics gold medal of the games.

Wilson, an Olympic bronze medallist on the horizontal bar, did just enough to win with a combined 84.950.

___

SQUASHED — Tesni Evans of Wales beat top seed Laura Massaro to move into the Commonwealth Games women's squash semifinals against another English player, Sarah-Jane Perry.

The 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 15-13 win continued a recent run of wins for Evans against 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Massaro, including the world championships in December and the British National Championships two months ago.

____

OUT OF CYCLE — World champion Matt Glaetzer, the fastest qualifier and favourite to win the men's sprint, was upset and outsmarted in the second round by Muhammad Sahrom of Malaysia.

"I tried to get through with minimum effort. The speed just wasn't there," the Australian rider said. "It's devastating. It was a nightmare unfolding with three-quarters of a lap to go. I knew I'd stuffed it and had to give it all I had to try and fight (but) the race was gone by then."

Glaetzer qualified fastest in a games record time but said an "elementary error" cost him badly in the ride-off against Sahrom, who had been the slowest of the 16 qualifiers.

