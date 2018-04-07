Maude Charron wins weightlifting gold

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron has won gold in dominating fashion in the 63-kilogram class at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old from Rimouski lifted a games-record 122 kilograms in the clean and jerk Saturday, erasing the mark of 121 set in 2006 by fellow Canadian Christine Girard. Charron, who had lifted 98 kilos in the snatch, also tied the total weight games record of 220 pounds in the 63-kilo class.

The total weight record was set by Wales' Michaela Breeze in 2006.

"We wanted to break the record, so of course we put 122 kilograms on the bar," Charron said. "I did it already twice before the competition so it wasn't very risky, but I wanted it very bad."

England's Zoe Smith was second at 207 kilograms (92, 115) and South Africa's Mona Pretorius took bronze at 206 (91, 115).

Charron had a six-kilogram advantage after the snatch. And she left the other lifters to battle it out for second and third before striding out to lift 117 kilograms in the clean and jerk and assure herself of the gold. She then hoisted 122 kilograms on her second attempt for the record.

The Canadian, fifth at the 2017 World Championships when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms (102, 122), punched both hands in the air and clapped after the record lift at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

"It's only my third year in weightlifting, so I'm still learning and just having fun," she said.

Canadian weightlifters won four medals (two gold, two bronze) four years ago at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

