Gary Trent Jr. leaving Duke after 1 season for NBA draft

DURHAM, N.C. — Gary Trent Jr. says he's leaving Duke after one year for the NBA draft.

Trent announced his decision Saturday through the school, and team spokesman Mike DeGeorge says the freshman guard is in the process of hiring an agent.

The son of NBA veteran Gary Trent became the third member of the Blue Devils' freshman class to enter the draft, joining Marvin Bagley III and Trevon Duval. A fourth, Wendell Carter Jr., has yet to announce his decision. Trent is the 15th one-and-done freshman in the program history.

His 97 3-pointers were a program record for freshmen, breaking J.J. Redick's previous mark by two. Trent made 40.2 per cent of his 3s, and coach Mike Krzyzewski called him "the best 3-point shooter in the ACC."