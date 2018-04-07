Fast-healing Blough returns in time for Purdue's spring game

Some considered Blough's journey another agonizing chapter in a career filled with obstacles — three losing seasons, a coaching change, becoming part of a quarterback rotation in 2017 and then missing the Boilermakers' first bowl game in five years.

But the devoutly religious quarterback viewed the long road back as merely a test.

From the moment he was carted off the field in November, waving his arms to encourage teammates and fans, Blough committed himself to being back for the start of workouts Feb. 26.

Suddenly, the guy who stood in front of Big Ten coaches and players last summer and urged them to use their platform for something bigger than themselves, who asked them to keep things in perspective and encouraged them to grow from both the good times and the bad, had a chance to demonstrate exactly what he meant.

He didn't disappoint.

Shortly after the Boilermakers took the field for their first practice, coach Jeff Brohm explained that Blough had been cleared for limited work.

After five practices, Blough was allowed to do everything other than contact drills — a plan in effect for Saturday's game, too.

"He's healthy and ready to go," Brohm said. "I think he plays with great poise, he's a great leader. We've just got to find out what it is he does well with the rest of this team so we can maximize his ability."

Now Blough faces another daunting task.

He and Elijah Sindelar shared snaps most of last season — until Blough was injured.

Sindelar played the final four games with a torn ACL and led the Boilermakers to their first post-season win since 2011. He has not yet returned after having surgery in December. He is expected back sometime before Purdue's first game, on Aug. 30 against Northwestern.

With Sindelar out and Blough limited, redshirt freshman Nick Sipe — the nephew of former Cleveland Browns star Brian Sipe — and true freshman Jack Plummer took advantage of their opportunity to impress Brohm.

"Nick did a good job, was very productive. He had some moments early in the spring where he wasn't as accurate as we thought he would be but he overcame that," Brohm said. "Jack came in as a true freshman and has been very, very good. He's got great poise and can throw the ball deep."

All of which could make for an intriguing quarterback competition this fall.

Naturally, Blough believes he's the front-runner.

"I think it would be foolish to say I didn't feel that way," he said.

But after all the battles, all the successes and overcoming obstacles, Blough understands his final year at Purdue won't be solely about his journey.

"At the end of the day, it's about what's best for Purdue," he said. "I think Purdue is in good shape at quarterback. But I know what it's like to be the quarterback at Purdue and that's why I take so much pride in it."

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press