Monaco beats Nantes 2-1, moves closer to CL berth

PARIS — Having all but relinquished its French league title, Monaco strengthened its hold on second place by beating Nantes 2-1 on Saturday.

The Principality club, which trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by 14 points with six games left, extended its lead over third-place Marseille to eight points in their fight for the second automatic Champions League qualifying place. Marseille hosts Mediterranean rival Montpellier on Sunday.

Monaco, which was well beaten by PSG 3-0 last weekend in the League Cup final, travels to the Parc des Princes next Sunday for a game feeling like a transfer of power, as PSG will seal its fifth title in six years with a victory.

Still competing for a domestic treble, PSG was held at Saint-Etienne to 1-1.