Canada's Gushue in world curling semifinal

LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faced Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.
The winner advances to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.
Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.
He awaited the quarterfinal winner between Norway and South Korea.
By The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faced Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.
The winner advances to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.
Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.
He awaited the quarterfinal winner between Norway and South Korea.
By The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faced Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.
The winner advances to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.
Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.
He awaited the quarterfinal winner between Norway and South Korea.
By The Canadian Press