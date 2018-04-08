LAS VEGAS — Brad Gushue wasn't worried about going home early from the men's world curling championship in Saturday's quarterfinal.

The Canadian skip was preoccupied trying to beat the United States in what felt like a sauna in the Orleans Arena.

Draws and finesse hits tricky because of frosty ice conditions in a humid building, Gushue's team grabbed an early lead and defended en route to a 6-4 win.

Gushue still had to draw the four-foot rings with his last shot, however, to finish off the Americans.