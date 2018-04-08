LAS VEGAS — Brad Gushue wasn't worried about going home early from the men's world curling championship in Saturday's quarterfinal.
The Canadian skip was preoccupied trying to beat the United States in what felt like a sauna in the Orleans Arena.
Draws and finesse hits tricky because of frosty ice conditions in a humid building, Gushue's team grabbed an early lead and defended en route to a 6-4 win.
Gushue still had to draw the four-foot rings with his last shot, however, to finish off the Americans.
Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Mark Nichols from St. John's, N.L., went undefeated to win last year's world championship.
They're attempting to become the fifth team in history to win back-to-back titles.
By The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Brad Gushue will play for gold again at the men's world curling championship after a 9-5 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday
Gushue and Sweden's Niklas Edin will clash for gold Sunday in a rematch of last year's final in Edmonton where Gushue won 4-2.
Mouat faces South Korea's ChangMin Kim — a 9-8 loser to Edin in the other semifinal — for bronze.
Trailing 5-4, Gushue scored three in the seventh end and stole a point in the eighth en route to the semifinal win over the Scots.
Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Mark Nichols from St. John's, N.L., went undefeated to win last year's world championship.
They're attempting to become the fifth team in history to win back-to-back titles.
