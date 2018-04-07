World rally champ Ogier maintains lead at Tour of Corsica

AJACCIO, France — Defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier maintained his overall lead on the second day of the Corsica rally on Saturday.

In his Ford Fiesta, Ogier did not win any of the six stages on the day's program but was the most consistent driver on the twisty asphalt roads of the Mediterranean island.

Ogier, the world championship leader, holds an overall lead of 44.5 seconds over Ott Tanak of Estonia.

Thierry Neuville of Belgium was third, just a tenth of a second further back.