Reaction to Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

"It the worst kind of tragedy any parent or friend can imagine, and the strength of the Humboldt community, and communities across the region that have been touched by this loss, will be so important now. I have no doubt that the people of Saskatchewan will come together to support each other during this extremely difficult time." — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

___

"I am crying. This is every parents worst nightmare. I will be in prayer and will also be regretting that what faith I feel helps in the sharing of these parents grief cannot be accompanied by any works....it’s a helpless feeling. I wish there was something I could do." — Singer Chantal Kreviazuk.

___

"The heartbreak of all the families and friends of these young men is felt from coast to coast, to the far north and beyond. So awful. So sudden. So incomprehensible. We are all so sorry for these young lives lost and are mourning with you." — Singer Jann Arden.

___

"What a sad day for our country. #PrayersForHumboldt." — Comedian Gerry Dee.

___

"Devastating news about the #HumboldtBroncos junior hockey team. Unthinkable tragedy. Praying for the families." — Actress Debra Messing.

___

"This tragedy has rocked the Prairies and our entire country. Young men from Alberta, Saskatchewan and across Western Canada play for the Broncos, and even more have dreamed of playing for the Broncos. Hockey communities unite our country. We are a family, and we support you.

"Countless young athletes and their families travel our highways on those buses, going from game to game or tournament to tournament. It is a core part of life on our prairies. While we can only imagine your pain, it's heartbreaking.

"As we learn more about what happened, may we also learn more about the incredible people we have lost. Dedicated athletes, strong young Canadians, respected community leaders and, above all, people loved by their families and friends." — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

___

"Our province has always been one community. At our core, we are one small town, neighbours, friends and families. To the City of Humboldt, the entire Broncos organization, and the families impacted by this tragedy, please know you are in Saskatchewan's hearts. From a grieving province, thank you to every one of the first responders and medical professionals for your courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Tonight, we all must pray for these families." — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

By The Canadian Press