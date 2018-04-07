Nuggets eliminate Clippers with 134-115 rout

Nuggets: Opened the game making 10 of 12 shots for a 21-13 lead with 4:41 left in the first quarter, finishing the quarter 15-of-21 for a 33-26 advantage.

Clippers: Lou Williams, the team's leading scorer, was 0-for-7 in the first half, scoring eight points on free throws. His first basket, a 3-pointer, came with 7:04 left in the third with the Clippers down 80-66.

DENVER D

The Nuggets had kept their playoff hopes alive with four wins by four points or fewer, two in overtime, thanks to an improved defence. Over the four games, Denver held opponents to 44 per cent shooting, four points better than its season average.

"We're not waiting for the fourth quarter for that, we're doing that as early as possible, trying to get key stops," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "The end of the first quarter is as important as the end of the fourth quarter."

WEARY CLIPS

After the Clippers were badly beaten 117-95 by the Jazz in Utah on Thursday night, Doc Rivers gave his team the day off before playing the Nuggets.

"Watched film, watched the Masters, went out and played nine," Rivers said. "What can you do? We don't have enough bodies in practice. You've got to get your mind ready."

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trailblazers on Monday night.

Clippers: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

By Tim Liotta, The Associated Press