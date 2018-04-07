Bears re-sign DL Jenkins to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year contract.
Jenkins made one start and played in eight games for the Bears last season. He has 121 tackles in five seasons with New Orleans (2013-15), Seattle (2016) and Chicago (2017).
The Bears announced the move on Saturday.
