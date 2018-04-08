Predators accept Presidents' Trophy, beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Austin Watson also scored for Nashville, which goes into the post-season having won two straight.

Josh Anderson and Brandon Dubinsky scored for Columbus.

Losing helped Columbus avoid opening the playoffs against Pittsburgh for a second straight year and instead put the Blue Jackets into a first-round series with Washington.

Coach John Tortorella scratched nine Blue Jackets including captain Nick Foligno and defenceman Seth Jones, and also rested goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with Joonas Korpisalo in net. Tortorella is giving the Blue Jackets the day off Sunday.

"I've got some decisions to make," Tortorella said of playing Washington. "I have a pretty good idea of what I think the starting lineup will be in our first playoff game, but I've got decision to make in case we've got injuries."

The Predators scored three goals in the first period with Watson starting the scoring at 7:52 of the first and Forsberg adding a pair on the power play.

Forsberg scored on a snap shot at 11:04 . Then he got his 26th goal of the season just before the buzzer for a 3-0 lead with a shot from the right circle that went off the post and then Korpisalo into the net . Officials reviewed the play, which crossed at 0.4 seconds before the end of the period.

With Korpisalo pulled, Forsberg got the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 39.4 seconds left as fans celebrated by tossing the giveaway visors onto the ice.

Forsberg tied his career high with 64 points and also became Nashville's scoring leader for the regular season with Viktor Arvidsson (61 points) scratched.

Anderson got his 19th goal at 7:55 of the second, and Dubinsky pulled Columbus within 3-2 with a short-handed goal at 7:20 of the third.

"We played a pretty good game," Dubinsky said. "Obviously, we gave a couple power-play goals to them there in the first, got down 3-0 to a really good team."

NOTES: Defenceman P.K. Subban played his 82nd game, the only player on the Nashville roster to play every game this season. ... The Predators improved to 41-4-6 when scoring first and 23-4-4 when leading after one period. ... The Predators sold out their 102nd straight game with a franchise record 17,594.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Face Washington in the first round of the playoffs.

Predators: Hosting Colorado in Game 1 likely Thursday.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press