Anthony Davis outduels Kevin Durant, Pelicans beat Warriors

Davis shot 13 for 24, while Nikola Mirotic made four quick 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 28 points. Jrue Holiday scored 25 and Rajon Rondo dished out 17 assists.

Durant tied the game on a layup just before halftime but Davis scored again to give him 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half. New Orleans led 67-65 after sizzling shooting by both teams — 59.6 by the Pelicans to 57.4 for Golden State and seven 3-pointers apiece.

Draymond Green just missed a triple-double for the Warriors, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had seven of Golden State's 17 turnovers.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans had 39 assists, Moore adding seven. ... G Ian Clark missed his second straight game — this one against his former team — because of a sprained right ankle. ... New Orleans has given up 110 or more points in each of the last 11 regular-season meetings vs. the Warriors.

Warriors: Iguodala, who had been uncertain to play with a sore left knee, received a second-quarter technical. ... Golden State will go with a centre by committee for now, with Kevon Looney earning the start Saturday. ... Shaun Livingston was out to rest his sore right knee. The Warriors had won their previous five regular-season home finales. ... Golden State dropped to 10-4 in the first game of back-to-backs. ... Warriors President and COO Rick Welts was honoured for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

CURRY PROGRESS

Stephen Curry, dressed and with backpack on, hopped up and down a few times on his tender left knee in the locker room with a big grin alongside athletic trainer Chelsea Lane. They're going on the quick road trip to Phoenix.

Curry did some light work on the court then iced his injured left knee before the game while munching popcorn at his locker.

He's still a week from having his sprained knee re-evaluated and Kerr ruled him out for the first round of the playoffs.

"We'll talk a week from today," Kerr said. "There's nothing to report."

ROSTER MOVE

The Warriors waived forward Omri Casspi after the game. Casspi has been sidelined by an ankle injury and Golden State needed to clear a roster spot in order to make room for Cook to be on the playoff roster.

CLOSE RACE

The Pelicans had a four-day break and dropped from fourth place to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

That's how wild this final stretch has been and still could be.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever seen," Gentry said. "I've never seen anything like it."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Clippers on Monday.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Sunday looking for a 15th straight victory vs. the Suns and playing their 14th and last back-to-back.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press