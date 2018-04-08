McClutch! McCutchen HR in 14th lifts Giants over Dodgers 7-5

The Dodgers had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the 14th when Logan Forsythe singled in Yasiel Puig.

The game lasted 5 hours, 16 minutes after beginning two hours later than originally scheduled due to heavy rains that forced the postponement of Friday's game. It was the sixth rainout in AT&T Park history and the first since 2006.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts was down to one reliever when the game ended. Roberts also used two starting pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, as pinch hitters.

Chase Utley homered, Corey Seager had two hits and reached base five times, and Cody Bellinger added a pair of singles for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 2-6, matching their worst start since 1976.

"We just came up short again," Roberts said. "That's five runs in 14 innings. You have to look at each at-bat and the quality needs to get better. There needs to be a better pitch-to-pitch focus."

Utley homered in the seventh, his first of the season.

Posey's home run off starter Rich Hill was the first of the season for the Giants cleanup hitter and first since Aug. 8, 2017.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Josh Fields pitched a scoreless inning after being reinstated from the paternity list before the game. RHP Zach Neal designated for assignment after originally being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The change was made after the team claimed RHP Alec Asher off waivers from Baltimore.

STARTING OFF

Hill beat the Giants on opening day in Los Angeles but wasn't as fortunate in San Francisco. The left-hander yielded three runs and five hits over five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Giants starter Chris Stratton struggled with his control again. He allowed two earned runs but walked four in five-plus innings.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 2.25) of the Dodgers faces LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 5.79) on Sunday in a rematch of opening day starters. Kershaw lost the first round despite allowing one run over six innings while Blach owns a career 1.41 ERA against Los Angeles.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press