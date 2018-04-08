Rakell, Miller lead playoff-bound Ducks past Coyotes, 3-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rickard Rakell had a goal and assist, and Ryan Miller made 31 saves to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday night.

Rakell added an assist and scored for the 12th time in his last 19 games. He led the playoff-bound Ducks with a career-high 34 goals and 69 points this season.

Miller earned his fourth shutout of the season and 43rd of his career. It was also his 370th career win, moving him past Tom Barrasso for second place on the all-time list among U.S.-born goalies.

Adam Henrique scored his 24th of the season for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm added an empty-netter before the final buzzer.

The Ducks (44-25-13) now await their seeding in the Western Conference playoffs pending results of other games. Anaheim began the day in third place in the Pacific Division and won its fifth straight to finish 10-1-1 over the final 12 games.

The Coyotes (29-41-12) finished last in the Pacific, but went 17-9-3 in their last 29 games in a season they started 1-14-0.

The two teams combined for 26 penalty minutes.

Arizona goalie Antti Raanta appeared in his first game since signing a three-year, $12.75 million contract on Friday that will keep him from free agency. He stopped 24 shots.

An altercation between Coyotes defenceman Luke Schenn and Ducks forward Nick Ritchie in the first period resulted in minor penalties for both. That was followed by another confrontation involving Arizona's Brad Richardson and Anaheim's Derek Grant, with Richardson sent to the penalty box for two minutes.

The power play for the Ducks helped when Henrique muscled in a backhand for a goal at 10:54 of the period, giving Anaheim a 1-0 lead. Rakell got an assist, his 35th.