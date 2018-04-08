Jankowski has four goals in Flames' 7-1 win

CALGARY — It was a bittersweet night for rookie centre Mark Jankowski.

Jankowski scored four times, collecting his first NHL hat trick, as the Calgary Flames finished off a disappointing season with a 7-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

"Not the way we wanted it to end, we want to keep on playing, but definitely a building year," said the 23-year-old, who had just three points (two goals, one assist) in his previous 18 games. "I just take everything I learned this year from all the vets and use that as fuel in the summer to come back into camp and even better player."

Calgary entered the night in a miserable funk offensively having mustered only nine goals over the previous nine games, eight of them losses. The seven goals was the club's biggest offensive outburst since they beat St. Louis 7-4 on Nov. 13.

"It's one of those things. Tonight, for some reason, everything bounced in and I think we could have had even more," said Flames captain Mark Giordano. "It's nice to end it on that note, but it's been a tough year and obviously a disappointing year."

Before the game, players from both teams along with the officials formed a circle at centre ice for a moment of silence in tribute to the 15 people who lost their lives in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

"You have those guys, that community, the team, on your mind all day," said Giordano. "We're one big community, the hockey community, there's a lot of people feeling this one."

Afterwards, the Saddledome crowd broke into a chant of "Broncos, Broncos".

"We talked a lot to our guys about the emotion and the purity of the game. Just think about the young men on that bus, who would love to be in the seats that we are. That was their goal and we wanted to play as well as we can to honour that," said Flames coach Glen Gulutzan.

Spencer Foo with his second in as many games, Garnet Hathaway and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (37-35-10), who miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the past nine seasons. A big factor was Calgary's 17-20-4 home record, its worst mark since 2000-01 (12-18-11).