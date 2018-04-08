Saturday's Games

Sports 01:27 AM

Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Chicago 1

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)

Calgary 7 Vegas 1

Boston 5 Ottawa 2

Toronto 4 Montreal 2

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 3 (OT)

Washington 5 New Jersey 3

Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

Florida 4 Buffalo 3

Nashville 4 Columbus 2

Colorado 5 St. Louis 2

Anaheim 3 Arizona 0

Dallas 4 Los Angeles 2

Minnesota 6 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Laval 2 (SO)

Rochester 6 Toronto 5 (OT)

San Jose 7 Stockton 3

Charlotte 7 Hershey 3

Providence 4 Bridgeport 2

Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)

Syracuse 1 Utica 0

WB/Scranton 7 Binghamton 4

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 1

Texas 4 Rockford 3

San Diego 3 Ontario 2

Grand Rapids 4 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Denver 134 L.A. Clippers 115

Milwaukee 115 New York 102

Brooklyn 124 Chicago 96

New Orleans 126 Golden State 120

Oklahoma City 108 Houston 102

San Antonio 116 Portland 105

---

MLB

American League

Texas 5 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Boston 10 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 11 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0

Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 2

St. Louis 5 Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 20 Miami 1

San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 5 (14 innings)

Cincinnati 7 Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)

Interleague

Houston 1 San Diego 0 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver 1

Atlanta United FC 5 Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1 FC Dallas 1

Chicago 1 Columbus 0

---

NLL

Saskatchewan 11 Colorado 8

---

By The Canadian Press

