NewsAlert: Assistant coach killed in bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — An assistant coach with the Humboldt Broncos is among the 15 people killed after a collision between a truck and a bus carrying the junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

Mark Cross of Strasbourgh, Sask., was on the bus as it travelled to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin.

Graeme Cross says in an online tribute that his cousin was a caring and generous young man with an amazing smile.

RCMP have not released the names of the dead, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.