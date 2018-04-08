World champ Sagan wins Paris-Roubaix; Goulaerts hospitalized

ROUBAIX, France — World champion Peter Sagan outsprinted Silvan Dillier to the finish line to win the prestigious Paris-Roubaix race, known as the Queen of Classics, for the first time on Sunday.

Sagan became the first defending world champion to win the one-day classic along cobbled streets since Frenchman Bernard Hinault 37 years ago.

Sagan, the three-time world champion from Slovakia, and Dillier rode together at the front for the last 25 kilometres (15.5 miles). Sagan launched the sprint in the Roubaix Velodrome and used his greater power to prevail.

"It's amazing to win Paris-Roubaix. I'm tired after this race but not as tired as in previous years when I didn't win it for some reasons," Sagan said. "I have to say that I was not involved in any crash or puncture or any kind of mechanical this time, so I could save some energy for the finale. I attacked at the right moment and I kept going until the finish."

Dutch rider Niki Terpstra, who won the Tour of Flanders last week and the 2014 edition of Paris-Roubaix, completed the podium.

The race was marred by several crashes that ended the hopes of outsiders Sebastian Langeveld and Matteo Trentin close to the Trouee d'Arenberg sector.

Michael Goolaerts of Belgium also fell and was taken to the hospital amid unconfirmed reports he suffered a cardiac arrest.

His Veranda's Willems-Crelan team said: "No update on Michael Goolaerts yet. We kindly ask to refrain from speculation as we wait for an update on his situation. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Sagan countered an attack from Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium with 55 kilometres left and went solo to catch Dillier and the last members of an early breakaway that formed about 200 kilometres from the finish.

Sagan tried to drop Dillier on the cobblestone section of the famed Carrefour de l'Arbre but the Swiss rider did not lose contact with his rival, guaranteeing some suspense until the final sprint.