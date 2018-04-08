Brewers place Yelich on DL with right oblique injury

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich took some swings in the batting cage but his right oblique was still sore.

So the Milwaukee Brewers placed him on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, four days after one of their prized off-season acquisitions got hurt during a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich went on the DL retroactive to Thursday.

"The fact I don't remember doing it on a specific swing is probably good news," Yelich said before the Brewers played the Chicago Cubs. "Discomfort kind of grew, and as a precaution, to make sure it wasn't worse, we kind of toned it back a little bit. It's really frustrating, you know? That's the biggest thing."

Right-hander Taylor Wiliams was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Yelich's roster spot.

Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich reported soreness after hitting over the weekend.

"So we did an MRI, the MRI is clean," Counsell said. "There's certainly a possibility it's (only) 10 days."

Yelich, acquired from Miami, was hitting .385 with one homer and five RBIs. He and Lorenzo Cain, who returned to Brewers as a free agent after seven seasons in Kansas City, came to Milwaukee on back-to-back days in January.

Yelich said he did not suffer a setback.

"We were trying to push it to make it in the time frame to stay off the DL, and it just wasn't happening. So take the extra time, get it right, and hopefully be good to go soon," he said.

The Brewers are well prepared to withstand a short-term injury to one of their core players. Stocked with outfield depth, Milwaukee can give more playing time to slugger Domingo Santana.