Oilers end year of failure, frustration

The injury bug hit hard, knocking goaltender Cam Talbot, forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl and top pairing defencemen Adam Larsson and Oscar Klefbom out of the lineup for stretches.

Too many nights there were too many passengers up front. Veteran Milan Lucic bobbled the puck like a hand grenade, couldn't find the net and lost his confidence.

"I've always come to the rink and brought my best and never let my teammates down. This year I felt like I let my teammates down in a lot of situations," said Lucic.

Sophomore Drake Caggiula bounced up and down the lineup. Ryan Strome pinballed around the depth chart until finding a home as third line centre. Jesse Puljujarvi needs to show progress. Anton Slepyshev was maddeningly inconsistent as was Draisaitl despite the fact he put up 25 goals and 70 points as the No. 2 forward behind McDavid.

Zack Kassian didn't consistently show the anger and emotion needed to animate his game.

Sandpapery Darnell Nurse stepped up his game on the blue line, but the defence still desperately needs a puck mover given that veteran Andrej Sekera never found his game after a return from major knee surgery.

Goaltender Cam Talbot won 31 games but his save percentage was .908. He was not the stellar standout of the previous season.

Talbot said it was more mental than technical. He lost confidence off the hop and struggled to get it back.

"Confidence plays so much in goaltending," he said. "When things aren't going well it can snowball."

A shakeup does not appear to be in the cards.

At the trade deadline in February, general manager Peter Chiarelli said while the season was a disappointment a wholesale clean-out is not the answer.

That means 2018-19 becomes the sword of Damocles.

The Oilers have proven they have the horses to run in the post-season. But if they miss the playoffs again they will be on the outside looking in for three seasons out of four despite having the best player on the planet leading their lineup for more than 20 minutes a night.

"We have to make sure we come in here next year with the same mindset as last season," said Draisaitl.

"We want to make the playoffs and there's no way around it."

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press