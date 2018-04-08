Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez breaks right thumb

PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez broke his right thumb after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Suarez, who entered leading the Reds in RBIs, winced after a pitch from Jameson Taillon caught him on the right hand leading off the fourth inning. Suarez was tended to by trainers before taking first base, then was replaced in the bottom of the inning by Cliff Pennington. There was no immediate word on how long Suarez will be out.

Suarez hit a three-run home run on Saturday night to give the Reds just their second victory this season.

