Marlins spoil Jake Arrieta's debut, beat Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings Sunday in his Philadelphia debut, and the Phillies lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Brian Anderson's tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning.

Arrieta was charged with three runs — two earned — and three hits while striking out five. He surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the second batter he faced.

Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs, joined the Phillies a month into spring training, signing a $75 million, three-year deal that could be worth up to $135 million over five seasons.

Wearing short sleeves on a cold day — 44 degrees at first pitch — Arrieta retired 10 of his last 11 hitters after a rough first inning.