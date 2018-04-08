Morton, Stassi lead Astros over Padres 4-1 for series win

Houston Astros right-hander Charlie Morton often marvels at the nameplates above the lockers in the corner of the clubhouse where his fellow starters sit.

Morton, the No. 5 starter on a pitching staff that is arguably the best in baseball, continued to dominate and Max Stassi hit a three-run homer as the defending champion Astros beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

"I feel really fortunate to be part of this staff," Morton said. "I come to the park each day and I look at the wall over here — just the pitching staff that I'm on — I feel very fortunate to be part of it."

Morton (2-0) allowed four hits and three walks for one unearned run while striking out seven in six innings. It was a nearly identical performance to his season debut, when he allowed three hits, two walks and no runs while striking out six in a 6-1 win over Baltimore. He also got the final 12 outs in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers to help secure Houston's first championship.

On a rotation that includes Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers and Gerrit Cole, Morton became just the eighth Astros starter in franchise history to give up zero earned runs in his first two starts to a season. He extended his winning streak at Minute Maid Park to six games, including the post-season, a seven-start span in which he's 6-0 with a 1.09 ERA.

Stassi's first home run of the year bounced off the facade behind left field, scoring Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez, who led off the fifth inning with singles.

"You always want to contribute to the team's win and it felt good," Stassi said. "We haven't been swinging the bats like we normally can, but that's baseball. I know for sure we'll turn it around real quick."

Reddick later added a solo home run, also off of Padres starter Tyson Ross (1-1), to push Houston's lead back to three runs after San Diego scored in the sixth.

Austin Hedges grounded into a fielder's choice to score Chase Headley for San Diego. Headley advanced to second on an error by Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.

Ross allowed four runs on six hits while striking out seven in six innings.