Jesse King's winner puts Swarm past Rock

DULUTH, Ga. — Lyle Thompson scored five goals, including one short-handed, and added an assist to lead the Georgia Swarm over the Toronto Rock 11-10 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League action.

Jesse King scored the winning goal in the final minute for the Swarm (8-7), who moved ahead of the Rock (7-8) into a three-way tie atop the Eastern Division.

Jordan Hall had a pair of goals, while Kiel Matisz, Randy Staats and Miles Thompson also scored for Georgia.

The Rock were led by a five-goal effort from Dan Lintner. Brett Hickey, Adam Jones, Brodie Merrill, Sheldon Burns and Reid Reinholdt also chipped in goals for Toronto.