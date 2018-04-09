Japan fires Halilhodzic as coach; replaced by Akira Nishino

"After games with Mali and Ukraine, during and after those games, communication with the players and trust has declined a little," Tashima said.

Japan opens the World Cup on June 19 against Colombia, and also faces Senegal and Poland in group play.

Halilhodzic was hired in March 2015 after leading Algeria to the knockout stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Japan, South Korea and Australia — traditionally, Asia's most powerful teams — struggled in World Cup qualifying before advancing.

South Korea fired coach Uli Stielike last year and replaced him with Shin Tae-yong. Ange Postecoglou quit almost immediately after Australia secured qualification for Russia and has been replaced by Bert van Marwijk.

Asia's dominant teams have tended to struggle at the World Cup when the top teams from Europe and Latin America are peaking.

South Korea's run to the semifinals in 2002 as co-host remains the best run by an Asian team at the World Cup.

Halilhodzic guided Algeria to the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup, where they lost to Germany in extra time. And the JFA had been hoping Halilhodzic could create a similar breakthrough for Japan.

But recent pressure appears to have weighed down the team.

None of Asia's four representatives won a match at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, all failing to advance beyond the group stage. Japan, South Korea and Iran each had one draw and two losses and Australia lost all three matches in a group containing the Netherlands, Chile and Spain.

SNTV video journalist Koji Ueda and Associated Press video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.

By Stephen Wade, The Associated Press