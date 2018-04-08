Jazz clinch playoff spot in crowded Western Conference

"They're long, clog the paint, close out great off of drives," the Lakers' Julius Randle said. "They're tough."

Mitchell threw a full-court pass to a streaking Ingles for a layup and a 66-56 lead with 5:44 remaining in the third. Utah led 82-67 when O'Neale made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to go in the quarter.

Tyler Ennis made a scoop shot that pulled Los Angeles within 32-30 during the second quarter, but Utah regained a 12-point lead with help from two 3-pointers by Crowder. The Lakers closed the half on 6-2 run and trailed by only six.

The Jazz started the game on a 7-0 run and extended the lead to 19-4 with Mitchell's 3-pointer in transition. Los Angeles answered with a 10-0 spurt and closed within four with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Beat the Lakers 117-110 on April 3. ... Five players scored in double figures. ... Derrick Favours had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Lakers: Three of the five starters did not make a field goal in the first half. ... Kyle Kuzma did not play due to a mild left ankle sprain.

ENNIS THE MENACE

Ennis had a career-high 22 points. He shot 9 of 18 from the field, made three steals and played 28 minutes off the bench.

"Basketball kind of rewards you when you come out and play hard," Ennis said. "That's what I tried to do the whole game. Whether shots are going in or out, I just try to keep going."

Ennis' previous high was 20 points.

TRICKY RICKY

Ricky Rubio played 18 minutes and had nine points, two assists and two steals for Utah. He was listed as questionable before the game due to hamstring soreness that forced him out of Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rubio didn't play in the second half, but Snyder said he was the key for Utah to start the game.

"I thought he stabilized us at the beginning of the game," Snyder said. "I think his presence on the court was really important. His leadership is one of the reasons we're where we are."

Rubio had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the game on April 3 against the Lakers.

QUOTABLE

Mitchell, on the full-court pass he made to Ingles in the third quarter: "That's just my baseball and soccer background coming back."

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Golden State on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Houston on Tuesday.

By Alex Vejar, The Associated Press