Mariners' Healy injures ankle in postgame workout

MINNEAPOLIS — Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy injured his right ankle during a postgame workout Saturday and likely will miss at least a few games this week.

Healy was injured following an 11-4 win over Minnesota and showed up on crutches and in a walking boot Sunday, when the series finale was postponed due to poor weather. Manager Scott Servais tells MLB.com that Healy will have an MRI and likely miss the upcoming three-game series against Kansas City.

Healy opened the season with a 1-for-21 slump before hitting a three-run double in the eighth inning Saturday.

Seattle could have Daniel Vogelbach, Andrew Romine or Taylor Motter handle first base in Healy's absence.