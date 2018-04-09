Mets, not Yankees, off to sparkling start in New York

For one week at least, the angst in New York was on the American League side.

While the Mets swept a pair of division rivals, the Yankees wrapped up their first homestand by losing three of four to Baltimore, with a couple extra-inning games going against them. The slugging tandem of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge has five home runs on the young season, but Stanton already has 20 strikeouts in 10 games and has heard boos from his new home crowd in the Bronx.

After reaching the AL Championship Series last year and adding Stanton, the Yankees came into this season with high expectations, and it will take more than a few whiffs early in the season to change that. The Mets, on the other hand, finished 27 games out of first place in 2017, and the impressive rotation they'd assembled was struggling to stay healthy.

Now the Mets are 7-1 after sweeping a two-game series with Philadelphia and taking three in a row at Washington . Only Boston (8-1) has a better record. Noah Syndergaard is back after being limited to 30 1/3 innings last year because of a torn lat muscle, and even Matt Harvey is showing signs of being a contributor after two ineffective, injury-plagued seasons.

Across town, it's the Yankees who are dealing with some early health problems. Gary Sanchez has missed some time with a leg issue, and CC Sabathia is on the disabled list. Next up is a three-game series at Fenway Park against the first-place Red Sox, who are threatening to open up a bit of distance on New York.

Some other developments from around the majors:

PHENOM

It's still very, very early, but so far Shohei Ohtani is testing the upper limits of what appeared possible when the two-way star arrived from Japan. Ohtani allowed one hit in seven shutout innings Sunday for the Los Angeles Angels against Oakland. He's won both his starts on the mound, and in between, he homered in three consecutive games.

He's batting .389 on the season, and opponents are hitting .093 off him.

EARLY LEAD