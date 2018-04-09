Ferrari mechanic hit by Raikkonen says he's OK after surgery

SAKHIR, Bahrain — The Ferrari mechanic who was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by Kimi Raikkonen's car says he is "OK" following surgery.

On Instagram, Francesco Cigarini wrote "Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried for me."

Cigarini included a photo of himself on a hospitable bed giving the thumbs up with his left leg covered in a cast from his thigh down to his toes.

The post was liked by Raikkonen.