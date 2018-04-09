Hockey stick tributes pour in for Humboldt victims

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Social media users are reaching out to the town of Humboldt, sharing photos of hockey sticks left on front porches to pay tribute the 15 lives lost after a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi truck.

Fourteen others were injured in Friday's crash — some critically.

The tragedy has captured the world's attention, and more than $4 million has been raised for the victims and their families.

Winnipeg Jets broadcaster and Humboldt native Brian Munz posted the first hockey stick tribute on Twitter.