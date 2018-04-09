Hockey stick tributes pour in for Humboldt victims

Social media users are reaching out to the Saskatchewan town of Humboldt, sharing photos of hockey sticks left on front porches to pay tribute to the 15 lives lost after a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi truck.

Fourteen others were injured in Friday's crash — some critically.

The tragedy has captured the world's attention, and more than $5 million had been raised online for the victims and their families by Monday morning.

The hockey stick tribute gained traction when Winnipeg Jets broadcaster and Humboldt native Brian Munz shared a screenshot of a text message he said he received from a high school friend in the town of 6,000 people.