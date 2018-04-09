Hamilton urges his Mercedes team to improve communication

Hamilton's strive for perfection also works against him at times, for he lets frustrations linger.

"If you look at the last race (in Australia), we should have won that and through struggling to understand how we operate, communicate, we did lose the race," Hamilton said. "There were things we could have done to make sure we came out ahead."

Following that setback, there was a clear breakdown in understanding between him and his race engineers in Bahrain.

"I don't understand what I've got to do," Hamilton said on lap 43 when told to target a lap time of "low 34s," or 1 minute, 34 seconds.

"I am doing 34.3, is that enough?" a bewildered Hamilton replied, later adding, "Feels like you guys are not giving me much of a picture."

With 62 wins and a record 73 pole positions, Hamilton is in a position to be so demanding.

"To make the strategy work we need to make sure we're all on the same understanding. (Saying) 'Just do this time' doesn't really tell me anything. You won't hit your target lap, you lose time. It's like climbing up a mountain with slippery mud, that's how it feels."

Ferrari's strategy of only a one-stop race caught out Mercedes, which anticipated Vettel coming in for a second tire change. He didn't and held on to beat Valtteri Bottas — Hamilton's Mercedes teammate — by 0.7 seconds in a thrilling contest.

"I would say 90 per cent probability was on us winning, and we lost," Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said.

Hamilton has not won any of the past five races. It is his longest drought since 2016, when he lost his F1 title to teamate Nico Rosberg.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

___

Jerome Pugmire on Twitter: http://twitter.com/jeromepugmire

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press