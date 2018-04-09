Boucher takes responsibility for Sens' season

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher says he will take as much responsibility as possible for the Senators' disappointing season.

Boucher says everything needs to improve if things are to change in 2018-19.

Boucher pinpointed chemistry difficulties and poor defensive play as key factors in the Senators' free fall from Eastern Conference finalists to second-last place in the league.

Ottawa finished the season with 67 points (28-43-11), ahead of only the Buffalo Sabres.