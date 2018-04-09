Cancer survivor runs marathon for Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS — A group of runners from Las Vegas will travel across the country to race in the Boston Marathon in honour of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

KVVU-TV reports the oldest of the competitors is 79-year-old Bob Ashby, a two-time cancer survivor.

Ashby, who doesn't have a direct link to the shooting, says the night of the Oct. 1 shooting changed everyone's life.

Ashby, or "Irish Bob," began running at age 71, after his first round of chemotherapy.