O'Reilly: Sabres adopted mindset of 'being OK with losing'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan O'Reilly was unable to hide his dejection as he acknowledged that the Sabres' latest last-place finish led him to question his love for hockey.

If that wasn't enough, the high-priced centre accused the Sabres of adopting a mindset of "being OK with losing."

"It's crept into all of our games. Yeah, it's disappointing. It's sad," O'Reilly said Monday, two days after Buffalo closed one of its worst seasons in franchise history. "I feel throughout the year I've lost the love of the game multiple times, and just need to get back to it because it's eating myself up, and eats the other guys up, too."

Losing is all O'Reilly knows in the three seasons since being acquired in a trade with Colorado, after which the Sabres signed him to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

Rather than being part of a rebuilding plan, which included Buffalo selecting Jack Eichel with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, O'Reilly and company find themselves back at square one. They became the NHL's first team to finish 31st — following this year's addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights — after back-to-back 30th-place finishes in 2013-14 and 2014-'15.

This year's collapse is considerably worse given that Buffalo's trajectory was supposed to be trending upward under the new regime of general manager Jason Botterill and coach Phil Housley. They took over last spring after the Sabres underachieved in finishing 26th under GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma

"We have to evaluate everything, coaching staff, the players. What are they willing to change?" Housley said. "There comes a point in your career where you have to realize what's important. Obviously, winning, what it takes to win, the commitment to win in this league. And that's what we talk about change."

Very little went right in a season Buffalo opened 1-5-2 and closed 2-9, extending the franchise's longest playoff drought to a seventh straight year.

Buffalo matched a franchise low for home wins by going 11-25-5, including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in the Winter Classic at New York City. The Sabres finished last in the NHL with 199 goals scored, 91 goals at home and in being outscored by 81 goals.

Their best run was a three-game win streak, all on the road, while the Sabres went winless over four or more games seven times, including an 0-5-2 skid from Nov. 10-22.